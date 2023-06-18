Home

Power Supply Hit As Heavy Rains, Strong Winds Lash Jammu

A communication tower was damaged in Bishnah area on the outskirts of Jammu, while boundary walls and gates were damaged in different parts of the city, the officials said.

Jammu: Parts of Jammu were plunged into darkness as power supply was hit due to heavy rains accompanied by strong winds lashed most parts of the region on Sunday evening.

Incessant rainfall accompanied by gusty winds swept across Jammu region on Sunday bringing respite from scorching summer heat. However, the strong winds also resulted in power cuts across the former winter capital of the erstwhile state, plunging major parts of the region into darkness.

Strong winds uprooted trees and felled electric poles at various places resulting in power cuts across the Jammu region, news agency PTI quoted officials as saying, adding that efforts are underway to restore electricity on war footing also clear fallen trees and other debris from the roads.

Broadband users also complained of disruption in the services.

Though there was no immediate report of any casualty, a communication tower was damaged in Bishnah area on the outskirts of Jammu, while boundary walls and gates were damaged in different parts of the city, the officials said.

Video of a two-wheeler entangled in overhead electric cables outside a saloon in Greater Kailash area on the outskirts of the city after the strong winds has gone viral on the social media.

Sana, the owner of the Scooty, said she had parked the two-wheeler outside the salon and it got entangled in the fallen electric cables and got airborne due to the strong winds when the cables got pulled up.

The two-wheeler suffered minor damage as a crane was used to bring it down safely with the help of several volunteers.

The residents also criticised the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) for failure of the drainage system in the city as the rain water flooded the roads in different areas of the city.

Jammu recorded a maximum of 38.1 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

The local weather office has forecasted hot and humid weather for the next six days across Jammu and Kashmir.

(With PTI inputs)

