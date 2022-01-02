Jammu: Amid rising cases of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant in the country, 13 students tested positive at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra. The university campus has been closed after the cases surfaced until further orders.Also Read - Amid Rising Omicron Cases, Will Maharashtra Govt Shut Schools And Colleges Again? Aaditya Thackeray Spills The Beans

According to the Chief Medical Officer of Reasi, at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, the COVID-19 tests of the students were conducted on December 31, 2021. During the testing drive, 13 students were found to infected with COVID-19. Reisi district on Saturday recorded 13 COVID-19 cases.

Reasi District Magistrate Charandeep Singh directed the university management to close the campus for the time being till further orders in view of the safety of the students.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 169 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, of which 68 cases from Jammu while 101 from Kashmir, as per a media bulletin on COVID-19 by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

As many as 107 patients recovered from COVID-19 and were discharged on Saturday. The UT recorded two deaths due to COVID-19 yesterday.

As per the government of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, there are a total of 1397, active cases including 470 in Jammu and 927 in Kashmir.