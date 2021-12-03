Srinagar: A soldier was found dead under mysterious circumstances inside the Badami Bagh Cantonment camp in Srinagar city on Friday, police said.Also Read - CRPF Jawan Opens Fire at Colleagues: 4 Killed, 13 Injured at Camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Police sources said Anuj Singh, son of Prem Chand and resident of Bihar, was found dead at a store room inside the army camp.

“The deceased belonged to Kilo force. Inquest proceedings have been started,” a source said.