Srinagar: No flights would operate at Srinagar Airport after 5 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in February and March for facilitating repair of the runway. In a statement on Twitter, Srinagar airport authorities said they are commencing the polymer Modified Emulsion work on the entire runway during February and March.

"We will be doing the Polymer Modified Emulsion work on the entire runway during the months of February and March. This work is planned on all Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 5 PM to 6 AM," the airport informed.

"We are ensuring that work is done only in night time so that there is minimum disruption of flights," they added.

The affected flights on Fri, Sat, and Sun scheduled to operate after 5 PM have been preponed

Please check the revised time with your airlines — Srinagar Airport (@SrinagarAirport) February 4, 2022

Director Srinagar airport, Kuldeep Singh told Greater Kashmir that they will ensure that the flight disruption owing to the runway repair “is reduced to minimum by working only from 5 PM to 6 AM during the night time” adding the runway will be available and the flights will be operated from 6 AM to 5 PM.