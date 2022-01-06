Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar-Leh highway passing through Zoji-La closed for civilian vehicular movement till further orders, due to continuous spell of snowfall and extreme weather, Ladakh Administration confirmed on Thursday. “Due to continuous spell of snowfall and extreme whether at Zoji-la axis resulting in heavy accumulation of snow on the axis, the Srinagar-Leh highway passing through the pass has become unworthy of vehicular movement,” reads an order issued by deputy secretary with divisional commissioner Ladakh.Also Read - Authorities issue avalanche warning after fresh snowfall in Kashmir

"Therefore, in the interest of general public the Srinagar- Leh highway will close for all kind of civilian vehicular movement till further order with regard to re-opening of Zoji-la (Pass).

"The general public & tourists are advised to suspend any travel on Srinagar Leh highway through Zoji-la (Pass) axis with immediate effect."

Under the influence of fresh cyclonic circulation over western parts of Afghanistan and neighboring areas heavy rainfall and snowfall in expected over J&K, Ladakh and other areas, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.

Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad on 07th and isolated Heavy to Very Heavy falls on 8th. Isolated heavy rainfall/snowfall very likely over Himachal Pradesh on 08th & 09th and over Uttarakhand on 08th Jan.