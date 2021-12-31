Srinagar: Three more terrorist were killed and four security personnel were injured in a fresh encounter in Srinagar on Thursday night, taking the toll of terrorist to nine in the past 36 hours in three separate gunfights in the Kashmir Valley. The encounter took place at Gomander Mohalla under Pantha Chowk area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.Also Read - 'Big Success': 6 JeM Terrorists Killed In Two Separate Encounters In South Kashmir

“Three unidentified terrorists killed. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered. Search going on,” J&K Police quoting Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted. Also Read - Two Unidentified Militants Killed in Ongoing Encounter in J&K's Kulgam

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

The Srinagar encounter has taken place hours after six Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists, including two Pakistanis, were killed by security forces in two separate encounters in Anantnag and Kulgam districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar termed the killing of six terrorists as “big success” in a joint press briefing with Indian Army’s 15 Corps Commander Lt Gen DP Pandey.

At least 30 militants have been killed this month in the Valley in multiple encounters.