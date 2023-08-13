Home

Jammu Kashmir

Watch: Srinagar Students With Tricolour In Hand Participate In ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Rally

Watch: Srinagar Students With Tricolour In Hand Participate In ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Rally

The ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign is a part of the Independent Day celebrations organised by the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Srinagar Students With Tricolour In Hand Participate In ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Rally. | Photo: ANI Twitter

Srinagar: Ahead of the 76th Independence Day, a group of school students from Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar enthusiastically joined the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally on Sunday. This event was organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Police as a part of the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign. Captured in a video shared by the news agency ANI, the footage showcases the students proudly marching with placards and flags amid tight security.

Trending Now

It is worth noting that, the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ initiative is an integral part of the Independence Day festivities orchestrated by the J&K Police. As per East Srinagar DSP Shivam Siddharth, this campaign serves to “raise awareness about the often-overlooked heroes of our nation.”

Watch Here

Srinagar | School students participate in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally organised by J&K Police under ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign (12/08) pic.twitter.com/Fap1apml4R — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2023

On Saturday, the campaign showcased a diverse range of activities that spanned across 26 Panchayats in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal District. The District Youth Services and Sports Office (DYSSO) in Ganderbal took the lead in showcasing a series of engaging events. These events were conducted under the theme of ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh.’ The day’s activities kicked off with a vibrant ‘Prabhat Pheri’ or morning procession in Zone Kangan.

‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign operates as a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, aiming to inspire countrymen to bring the national flag, Tiranga, into their homes and raise it to commemorate the 76th anniversary of India’s independence.

According to the government website, “bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 76th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building.”

“The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag,” it added.

Full Dress Rehearsal

Meanwhile, preparations for the 76th Independence Day celebrations scheduled for August 15th are in full swing. Concurrently, a full dress rehearsal for the forthcoming Independence Day celebrations has been arranged. Consequently, traffic diversions have been implemented on several roads across Delhi. Furthermore, the traffic police have issued a cautionary notice, suggesting individuals consider alternate routes. Until 11 am, a number of routes in Delhi remained closed for traffic.

Independence Day or Swatantrata Diwas, holds paramount significance in India’s history as it signifies the nation’s liberation from over 200 years of British colonial rule. The day fills all Indians with immense pride and is celebrated with a deep sense of patriotism. On August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, recounting the untold stories of freedom fighters and highlighting the recent advancements the country has achieved.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES