Katra: A stampede took place at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra early on Saturday morning. As many as 6 people were killed and 20 people suffered injuries in the accident. At present, according to the immediate information security forces including police are present at the spot, and relief and rescue work is being carried out.

"6 dead in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, exact number not there yet. Their post mortem will be done. Injured being taken to Naraina hospital, total number of injured not confirmed either," Dr Gopal Dutt, Block Medical Officer, Community Health Centre confirmed news agency ANI.

Visuals from near Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra where stampede has occurred; injuries reported. Rescue operation underway: Police Control Room, Reasi pic.twitter.com/RNFndVczKA — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

Meanwhile, the yatra to the shrine has for now been halted. The holy cave shrine atop Trikuta hills in Katra is among the most revered pilgrimage sites in the country.

More details are awaited.