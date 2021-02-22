Srinagar: Eleven months after COVID-19 restrictions were imposed and train services were suspended across the country, the Indian Railways has resumed operations within the Kashmir Valley. Railways will resume train operations in Kashmir valley on Banihal-Baramulla section from Monday, with two services operating initially, informed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday. Also Read - Trains on East Central Division Cancelled 1 Week Prior to Holi | Travellers From UP, Madhya Pradesh & Bengal Can Check Full List of Cancelled Trains Here

Goyal tweeted saying: “Railways to resume train operations in Kashmir Valley on Banihal-Baramulla section from 22nd February, with two services operating initially.” Also Read - Kolkata Metro Extension: PM Modi to Flag Off First Train to Dakshineswar Tomorrow | SEE PICS

He added that this will enhance ease of movement and provide a big boost to the tourism sector. Also Read - Resumption of Mumbai Local Train Services One of The Reasons Behind Increase in Corona Outbreaks, Says Official

Railways to resume train operations in Kashmir valley on Banihal-Baramulla section from 22nd February, with two services operating initially. This will enhance ease of movement and provide a big boost to the tourism sector. pic.twitter.com/vlWReFJFbI — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) February 21, 2021

Earlier, the Railways said that no date has yet been fixed for resumption of all passenger train operations.

The Indian Railways has been increasing the number of train services in a graded manner.

“Already more than 65 per cent trains are running. Over 250 plus trains were added in January alone and more will be added gradually,” a spokesperson said.

Currently, only special trains which are fully reserved are in operation across the country along with some suburban train services.

All regular train services were cancelled since March 25 when the coronavirus lockdown was announced.