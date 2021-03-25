Srinagar: Two CRPF personnel were killed and three jawans sustained injuries in a militant attack in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar on Thursday, police said. The militants opened fire on the CRPF personnel in Lawaypora in the Parimpora police station area in Jammu and Kashmir, a police official said. Also Read - IMF Approves USD 500 Million Loan Disbursement For Pakistan

Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured in the attack and they were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where the officer was declared dead on arrival, the official said.

He said the injured jawans were moved to a military hospital. The deceased officer has been identified as sub-inspector Manga Ram Dev Barman. The injured are constables Nazim Ali, Jaganath Ray and Ashok Kumar.

The area, which has witnessed several attacks on security forces and encounters with militants in recent years, has been cordoned off, the official said.