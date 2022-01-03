Srinagar: An under-construction bridge collapsed in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (January 2). Reports said 27 labourers were injured in the incident. The injured people were being treated at a hospital in Samba district. Authorities said no one was trapped in the rubble.Also Read - Tamil Nadu: 3 Students Dead as Bathroom Wall of School Collapses in Tirunelveli

Deputy Commissioner of Samba, Anuradha Gupta on Sunday evening confirmed that no one is stuck inside the under-construction bridge that collapsed in Samba and added that all the labourers have been traced. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh: Four-Storey Building Collapses in Solan, Fire Brigade Team Rushed

Gupta said, “Border Roads Organisation (BRO) was constructing the bridge. All the labourers have been traced. It is now confirmed that no one is stuck inside.”

An iron shuttering over the under-construction bridge collapsed over the Devika river in Ramgarh area. The iron shuttering connecting two of many pillars caved in around 4.15 pm, officials said.

The condition of two injured persons was stated to be “critical” and they were referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu for specialised treatment.

“The iron shuttering collapsed during the laying of concrete slab. A rescue operation was immediately launched and all the 27 labourers were evacuated to nearby hospitals,” Gupta said after rushing to the scene of the accident to supervise the rescue operation.

She later also enquired about the condition of the injured undergoing treatment at Community Health Centre Ramgarh and trauma centre Vijaypur.

“Our priority was the rescue operation… An inquiry will be conducted on Monday to look into the cause of the accident,” the deputy commissioner added.