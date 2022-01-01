Vaishno Devi stampede: The registration at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra resumed hours after the stampede incident, in which 12 people were killed and several others were left injured. The yatra (pilgrimage) to the holy shrine was suspended for a short while after the incident. The incident occurred at around 2:45 am on Saturday, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede.

The incident occurred outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine on Trikuta hills. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the stampede. Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbagh Singh confirmed to told news agency ANI that a total of 12 people were killed and 13 others injured in a stampede.

J&K | Registration at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra resumes after stampede incident pic.twitter.com/B3OE9Oeuuo — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2022

The stampede broke out when a huge crowd of devotees, who had come to pay their obeisance to mark the beginning of the New Year, entered the Vaishno Devi Bhawan, officials said, adding that “large groups of devotees reportedly entered the Bhawan without permission slips.” The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, and the condition of many of the injured was stated to be “serious”.

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Helpline nos

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Helpline nos: 01991-234804 01991-234053

Other Helpline nos: PCR Katra 01991232010/ 9419145182 PCR Reasi 0199145076/ 9622856295 DC Office Reasi Control room 01991245763/ 9419839557

PM Modi expresses grief, announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the incident and announced an ex-gratia for the families of those killed.

PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra, Jammu, and Kashmir. The injured would be given Rs 50,000, said the Prime Minister.

Jammu and Kashmir LG also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

J-K LG Sinha Orders Probe into Stampede at Vaishno Devi Shrine

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The Lt Governor said he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed him about the incident. “Hon’ble Prime minister has assured all the help,” the office of the LG tweeted.

The operations of the pilgrimage site are managed by the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, which provides battery car and ropeway services to the pilgrims to reach the top of Trikuta hills for darshan.