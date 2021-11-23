Dhanbad: As many as five people, including a child and two women, died in a car accident in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad on Tuesday. The incident occurred when their vehicle fell into a deep gorge after skidding off national highway 2 in Dhanbad district under the jurisdiction of Govindpur police station.Also Read - Over 90% US Federal Workers Receive At Least 1 Dose of Covid Vaccine

All five occupants of the car died on the spot and their bodies were recovered later by the local administration

According to reports, the deceased were residents of Ghato in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district and were headed to Asansol. Two male members who died in the accident have been identified as Wasim Akram and Shakil Akhtar.

It is being said that the vehicle, a Swift DZire, was travelling at a high speed and fell into the river hundred feet below the bridge. The car was later pulled out by the authorities.