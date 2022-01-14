Ranchi: In an unusual incident, a 55-year-old Jharkhand man, who was bedridden for the last five years after he met with an accident, started to walk and talk after he was administered the first dose of Serum Institute of India’s anti-coronavirus vaccine Covishield, according to a report by news agency PTI.Also Read - Lancet Study Stating Protection Offered By Covishield Declines After 3 Months Is Misquoted: Experts

Dularchand Munda, a resident of Salgadih village in Uttasara panchayat area of Bokaro district, was bedridden after meeting with an accident five years back and was unable to walk and speak. Also Read - Jharkhand: 14-Year-Old Boy Killed By Friends, Hands And Legs Chopped Off, Body Dumped In Forest

“An Anganwadi worker administered Covishield vaccine to Munda on January 4 at his house. The next day, the family members were shocked when they saw Munda’s lifeless body not only started to move but he regained his speech too,” PTI quoted Peterwar Community Health Centre in-charge Dr Albela Kerketta as saying. Also Read - WHO Approves Novavax Jab As 10th Authorised Covid Vaccine

Bokaro’s Civil Surgeon Dr Jitendra Kumar said a three-member medical team has been constituted to examine the “miraculous recovery”. Munda was totally bedridden for the last one year with spine problems, doctors said.

After receiving the first dose of Covishield — the anti-COVID vaccine, he not only stood up and started walking, but could also speak, much to the astonishment of his family, they said. “We saw his reports. This is a matter of investigation,” Dr Kerketta said.

Munda, the sole bread earner of his family, was critically injured in the road accident. “This is a surprising incident. We will analyse his medical history,” Civil Surgeon Dr Kumar said. Astonished villagers of Salgadih, about 50 km from the district headquarters, termed it a divine intervention.

(With PTI inputs)