Ranchi: Jharkhand Police have detained six minor boys for allegedly gang-raping an 11-year-old girl in the state’s Khunti district on Tuesday night. According to the police, all the six accused are aged between 10 and 15 years. All six minors are to be produced before the judicial magistrate, police said on Saturday.Also Read - Abandoned Coal Mine Collapses in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, Official Says No Person Trapped or Injured

What Happened?

According to a Times Of India report, the girl had gone to a neighbouring village to attend a wedding. During a dance programme, she had an argument with the boys, with whom she was acquainted. Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Gang Raped by 80 Men in 8 Months, All Arrested

“When she was returning home along with two of her friends around midnight, the boys who were walking behind them stopped her, took her to a lonely place and gang-raped her. Her two friends, who escaped from the spot, informed her parents. Soon after, the parents came searching for her but the boys fled after seeing them,” TOI reported quoting police. Also Read - Maharashtra: Four Held For 'Raping' Bengal Monitor Lizard In Sahydari Tiger Reserve

Case Registered

On hearing what happened, the girl’s family reportedly hesitated to register a police complaint initially, on account of social stigma. However, on Thursday, the family finally registered a police complaint and the investigation was initiated, following which all six accused were detained and sent to a correctional facility.

“A case of gang rape with an 11-year-old girl has come to the fore. Six minors, in the age group of 10-16 years, are accused. All six were sent to be produced before the judicial magistrate,” news agency ANI reported quoting Aman Kumar, Superintendant of Police, Khunti.

The investigation into the case is underway.