New Delhi: The Jharkhand government on Monday gave Border Roads Organisation (BRO) permission to hire nearly 12,000 labourers from the state for several critical projects across the country, including on the China border in Ladakh, after the agency gave written assurance to the government regarding the labourers' welfare.

In a statement today, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's office said, "Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren permits BRO to induct 11,815 workers from Jharkhand after BRO gives written commitment to safeguard welfare rights of workers."

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren permits BRO (Border Roads Organisation) to induct 11815 workers from Jharkhand after BRO gives written commitment to safeguard welfare rights of workers: Jharkhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO). (File pic) pic.twitter.com/PtL71DhN6X Also Read - Indian army's Border Roads Organisation jumps into Raid de Himalaya fray — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2020

Notably, the BRO was earlier scheduled to hold a recruitment drive in Dumka district in this regard. However, on May 29, the district administration wrote to the BRO, revoking permission because of the COVID-19 pandemic, of which, thus far, there have been more 1,100 cases in the eastern state.

The 11,815 workers whom the BRO has been allowed to recruit, are for projects such as ‘Operation Vijayak’ in Ladakh-where India and China are currently engaged in a standoff-and similar projects in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir etc.

Of these, around 8,000 will be required for Ladakh alone.

On a related note, the Jharkhand government is also all set to sign a first-of-its-kind Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the BRO for ensuring welfare of workers from the state for all recruitments to the agency in future.