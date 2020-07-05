New Delhi: Jharkhand local BJP leader and representative of Chatra MP in Latehar district, Jaivardhan Singh, was on Sunday shot dead at a market under Barwahdih Police Station limits by unidentified assailants. Also Read - TMC MP Likens Nirmala Sitharaman to 'Kal Nagini', Says People Dying Due to 'Worst FM'

In a separate incident which took place yesterday, a Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillor was shot in the leg near her residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Das had to be first taken to a private hospital in Barrackpore and later, shifted to Kolkata for better treatment.