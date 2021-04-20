Ranchi: The Jharkhand government has announced a lockdown from April 22-29 with few exemptions. According to the order, essential services have been allowed, religious places to remain open but the gathering of devotees are strictly prohibited. Mining, agricultural & construction activities permitted. Also Read - Karnataka Plans 10-Day Closure Of Theatres, Gyms; Decision on Complete Lockdown Shortly | Live Updates

