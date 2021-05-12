Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Wednesday decided to extend the ‘Suraksha Saptah’ by two weeks till 6 am on May 27. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, the decision was taken after a high-level meeting. According to the CMO, people coming to the state will have to undergo 7-day mandatory isolation. However, it will not apply to persons who would leave the state within 72 hours. Also Read - UP Witnesses Continuous Decline In New COVID Cases, State Reports 18,125 Fresh Patients in Last 24 Hours

Interstate and intrastate bus services will remain completely suspended during the 'Suraksha Saptah'. The movement of private vehicles will be permitted on possession of e-pass. Only 11 people will be allowed to attend weddings, the order further added.