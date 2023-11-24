Home

Jharkhand

Jharkhand HORROR: Ranchi Minor Repeatedly Raped By Police Officer For Over A Year, Held

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Neeraj Khosla, of the Ranchi Police, allegedly raped the minor girl for over a year, the victim's mother has alleged.

Jharkhand Crime News: A shocking case of abuse of power has come to the fore from Jharkhand capital Ranchi where a minor girl was allegedly raped by a police officer for over a year before the teen managed to narrated the ordeal to her mother and brought the matter to light.

According to reports, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Neeraj Khosla, allegedly raped the minor girl for over a year, the victim’s mother has alleged. The matter came to light on November 10, when the victim complained of stomach ache and upon being pressed by her mother, narrated the horrifying ordeal to her.

On November 14, the victim’s mother approached the police station and filed a complaint against the accused officer, based on which, an FIR was registered against ASI Khosla under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act, and other relevant sections of the law, an official said.

ASI Khosla– who was posted at the Shukdev Nagar Police Station– was arrested on November 16, the police said.

However, the victim’s mother, who filed the complaint against the policeman, has claimed that Khosla’s relatives were harassing her family and threatening them of dire consequences if they did not revoke the case against the ASI.

She alleged that her husband was beaten up by the mother, wife, and two brothers-in-law of the the accused officer. The distraught mother has sought police protection for her family as she claimed that her family was being constantly threatened by the relatives of the accused and she was worried about their safety.

An official said the police are investigating the threat accusations levelled by the victim’s family against the kin of the accused, adding that the mother’s request for protection is being considered by higher officials.

Further investigation in the case is underway, the official added.

(With inputs from agencies)

