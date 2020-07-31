Jharkhand Lockdown Extension: The Jharkhand government has extended the coronavirus lockdown-related restrictions outside the containment zones till August 31, in line with the directive issued by the central government in this regard. On Wednesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had announced guidelines for Unlock 3, also extending lockdown in containment zones across the country till August 31. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Mamata Extends Lockdown in Containment Zones Till August 31 | Read Here

Also, all activities permitted prior to the MHA’s Wednesday announcement shall continue, Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s office said in a tweet. The order, the state government said, will come into effect from August 1.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said: “The status of unlock in Jharkhand will remain unchanged till 31 August 2020”.

झारखण्ड में अनलॉक की स्थिति 31 अगस्त 2020 तक यथावत बनी रहेगी। pic.twitter.com/xYXDDBcLUa — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) July 30, 2020

The order also said that health officials will regularly visit those who have been kept under home quarantine in a bid to keep track of their health condition.

Notably, Jharkhand has thus far reported a total of 10,496 cases of coronavirus after a spike of 468 in the last 24 hours. This includes 6,217 active cases, 4,176 recoveries and 103 deaths, three of which took place in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Bihar, where statewide lockdown has been extended till August 16, saw its COVID-19 tally spike to 48,001 after the state recorded 2,082 new infections on Thursday.