Jharkhand Man Arrives In Ambulance For His Wedding, Takes ‘Phere’ On Stretcher

Chandresh’s determination to get married to his beloved Prerna left many of the guests teary-eyed as they witnessed the heart-warming scene unfold in front of them.

New Delhi: It is often said that love trumps all and one can move mountains for their beloved, a perfect example of this old adage has come to the fore from Palamu district in Jharkhand where a man arrived for his wedding in an ambulance and took part in the rituals while laying on a stretcher.

The determined groom, identified as Chandresh Mishra, had recently met with an accident, days ahead of his wedding to Prerna on June 25, India Today reported. Chandresh sustained fractures in his leg in the accident leaving him bed-ridden in the hospital.

However, this did not deter him from showing up on his wedding day even as his family urged him to postpone the marriage date till he recovers from his injuries. But Chandresh was resolute in his desire to marry Prerna and decided to go ahead with the wedding on the scheduled date despite all the difficulties.

On the day of the wedding, Chandresh, along with his groomsmen, arrived in an ambulance at the venue in Medininagar, Palamu and took part in the wedding rituals including the mandatory ‘saat phere’ or seven circumambulations around the sacred fire, while seated on a stretcher as he could not stand on his legs, the report said.

Groom weds sister of would-be wife

Talking of bizarre wedding scenarios, in a somewhat related incident, a man in Bihar’s Saran district got married to the sister of his intended bride-to be after she threatened to commit suicide if he married her sister.

The bizarre scene played out last month in Saran district when the groom, Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Chhapra, married his would-be bride’s sister, Putul, with whom he was having an affair.

Kumar was engaged to be wed to Putul’s sister Rinku Kumari in Bihar’s Saran on May 2 but as he was heading towards the bride’s house accompanied the wedding procession, he received a call from the bride’s sister, Putul Kumari, who threatened to kill herself by jumping off a building if Rajesh Kumar did not her marry her instead of her sister.

Reports said that the bride and the groom had exchanged the wedding garlands at the mandap (wedding altar) when Putul called Rajesh and the marriage ceremony came to a halt.

Later, Rajesh finally came clean and narrated his Bollywood-esque love story to shocked guests and relatives. Kumar revealed that he and Putal were in love with each other and wanted to get married. The shocking revelation led to a verbal argument between the bride’s and groom’s families and soon cops arrived at the scene.

The policemen urged both families to not indulge in violence and instead talk it out and find a solution. Finally, after hearing Rajesh’s twisted yet sincere tale of love, both families reached an agreement that it was best for all parties involved that Putul and Rajesh be married, thus giving a befitting ending to a bizarre love story.

