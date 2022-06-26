Mandar Bypoll Result LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the by-election to the Mandar assembly seat in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district started at 8 am today amid tight security. Over 61.25 per cent of about 3.5 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the election, held on June 23. The bypoll was necessitated after the disqualification of Bandhu Tirkey as an MLA in the wake of his conviction in a corruption case. A special CBI court in Jharkhand had on March 28 sentenced Tirkey to three years imprisonment.Also Read - Bypoll Results 2022 LIVE: BJP Takes Lead in 3 Seats in Tripura; Punjab’s Sangrur Witness Neck to Neck Battle Between AAP and SAD

The constituency is witnessing a triangular contest this time. The Congress has fielded the former MLA’s daughter, Shilpi Neha Tirkey, as the candidate of the ruling JMM-led coalition, while the BJP has nominated former legislator Gangotri Kujur in the seat. Independent candidate Dev Kumar Dhan, backed by Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, is also in the fray. Stay tuned for Live updates on Mandar Bypoll result 2022:

Mandar Bypoll Result LIVE Updates:

11 am: Gangotri Kujur of BJP leading with over 8000 votes, Shilpi Neha Tirkey of Congress trailing not far behind

9.30 am: Counting underway

8.01 am: Counting of votes begins