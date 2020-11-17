Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday allowed the celebrations of Chhath in the state. While talking to the reporters, Soren said, “It has been decided that Chhath Puja can be celebrated at river banks & ponds while following all COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks & maintaining social distancing.” Also Read - Jharkhand Govt Bans Chhath Puja Celebrations in Water Bodies

The Jharkhand government had earlier issued a notification prohibiting congregation and religious ceremony on the banks of rivers, ponds, and other public water bodies for Chhath puja, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the guidelines issued by the State Disaster Management Committee late on Sunday, all precautions were being taken by the government to ensure the safety of people amid the pandemic, and as part of the measures, no one would be allowed to organise any musical or cultural programme near the waterbodies during the Chhath festival.

Decorative lights at public places and bursting of firecrackers, too, have been forbidden this time.

The Odisha government earlier had prohibited mass celebration of Chhath Puja on Friday and Saturday, including bathing at river banks, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an order issued by Chief Secretary A K Tripathy on Monday, the state government said since a large number of people congregate near the river banks in keeping with the rituals, celebration of the festival has huge potential for spread of COVID-19 infections.

“People are advised to perform other rituals in their respective houses, avoiding mass gatherings and adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols such as physical distancing, mask wearing and hand washing,” it said.