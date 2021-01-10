Air India Recruitment 2020-21: Alliance Air Aviation Limited (AAAL) has notified vacancies for the posts of Supervisor, Manager among many others. Interested candidates have been invited to apply on or before January 15, 2021. Walk-in interviews are scheduled to be held on January 5, 6 and 21. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for Various Posts, Here's How You Can Apply

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Air India- airindia.in.

Here are the details you need to know about Air India Recruitment 2020-21:

Important dates

Last date of registration: January 15, 2021

Walk-in-interview date: January 5, 6, 21

Vacancies

Designated Examiner (DE), TRI, SFI- Based on company requirements

Cheif Ground Instructor – 1 Post

Head of Engineering – 1 Post

Head of Revenue Management – 1 Post

Deputy General Manager – 1 Post

AGM- Network Planning & Scheduling – 1 Post

AGM – SMS – 1 Post

AGM -QMS – 1 Post

Senior Manager – Trade Sales – 1 Post

Company Secretary – 1 Post

Manager -Trade Sales – 2 Posts

Deputy Manager (Finance)- 1 Post

Senior Supervisor positions:

Marketing – 1 Post

Operations – 2 Posts

Training – 2 Posts

IFS – 1 Post

Finance – 5 Posts

Supervisor (IT) – 1 Post

Eligibility criteria