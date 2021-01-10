Air India Recruitment 2020-21: Alliance Air Aviation Limited (AAAL) has notified vacancies for the posts of Supervisor, Manager among many others. Interested candidates have been invited to apply on or before January 15, 2021. Walk-in interviews are scheduled to be held on January 5, 6 and 21. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited for Various Posts, Here's How You Can Apply
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Air India- airindia.in.
Here are the details you need to know about Air India Recruitment 2020-21:
Important dates
- Last date of registration: January 15, 2021
- Walk-in-interview date: January 5, 6, 21
Vacancies
- Designated Examiner (DE), TRI, SFI- Based on company requirements
- Cheif Ground Instructor – 1 Post
- Head of Engineering – 1 Post
- Head of Revenue Management – 1 Post
- Deputy General Manager – 1 Post
- AGM- Network Planning & Scheduling – 1 Post
- AGM – SMS – 1 Post
- AGM -QMS – 1 Post
- Senior Manager – Trade Sales – 1 Post
- Company Secretary – 1 Post
- Manager -Trade Sales – 2 Posts
- Deputy Manager (Finance)- 1 Post
Senior Supervisor positions:
- Marketing – 1 Post
- Operations – 2 Posts
- Training – 2 Posts
- IFS – 1 Post
- Finance – 5 Posts
- Supervisor (IT) – 1 Post
Eligibility criteria
- Head of Engineering – BTech./BE. in Aeronautical/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Avionics or its equivalent.
- Head of Revenue Management – MBA/Post Graduate/Degree Diploma.
- Deputy General Manager – BTech. In Aeronautical/Mechanical/Electrical/Electronics/Avionics or its equivalent.
- AGM- Network Planning and Scheduling/SMS/QMS, Senior Manager – Trade Sales, Manager -Trade Sales – Graduate from a recognised University.
- Company Secretary – Graduate from a recognized University and Associate Member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India.
- Deputy Manager (Finance)- Intermediate ICWA/ICAI/ICS/Full Time 2 years Master Degree in Business Administration with specialisation in Finance or its equivalent.
- Senior Supervisor (Marketing/Operations/Training/IFS & Finance) – Graduate from recognised University.
- Supervisor (IT) – 10+2 from a recognized Board with 1 year diploma in Computer Hardware and Networking/1 year diploma in Computer Applications.