New Delhi: Delhi government is hiring medical and para-medical staff including doctors and nurses amid Covid pandemic. "Every life needs to be saved. We need as many medical and para-medical staff as possible".

"We need retired medical professionals and para-medical staff from government or private sector immediately to fight the current fight against Coronavirus. So come forward and join the fight to save Delhi," the Delhi government has stated in an advertisement.

Delhi government jobs posts

Specialist – Honorarium per month is Rs 1,40,000. Minimum qualification required is MD/MS/MDS/other Post Graduate Medical Doctors

Consultant – Honorarium per month is Rs 1,25,000. Minimum qualification required is MBBS.

Dental Surgeons and Ayush Doctors – Honorarium per month is Rs 1,00,000. Minimum qualification required is BDS or Prescribed degree for Ayush Doctors.

Nurse/GNM – Honorarium per month is Rs 40,000. Minimum qualification required is B.Sc (Nursing) or GNM.

Nursing Orderly/MTS – Honorarium per month is Rs 20,200. Minimum qualification required is at least 10th Pass with First Aid Course.

How To Apply

Interested candidates can register on delhi.gov.in and click on Registration form for applying on contractual basis for medical professionals and paramedics, Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi, has stated in the advertisement.

For more information email at hrcellhfw.delhi@gmail.com.