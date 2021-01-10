Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released an official recruitment notification inviting applications for unmarried male citizens of India and Nepal for selection test intake 01/2022 for the post of Airmen in Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor Trade) and Group ‘Y’ Trades (Except Indian Air Force (Security) And Musician Trades). Also Read - Air India Recruitment 2021: Get Air India Jobs Without Exam, Few Days Left For Hiring, Apply Now!

Eligible candidates can apply online for IAF Airmen Recruitment 2021 on the official website: airmenselection.cdac.in or careerindianairforce.cdac.in from 10 am on 22 January. The last date to apply for IAF Airmen Recruitment is 7 February, 2021. Also Read - MP Police Constable Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Notified For 4,000 Posts, Applications Now Open

Here are all the details you need to know about IAF Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity to Become Officer in Indian Army, Selection Without Exam | Apply Online

JOB SUMMARY

Vacancy Notification – Indian Air Force Airmen Recruitment 2021 for Group X and Group Y Trades: Apply Online for 01/2022 Intake @airmenselection.cdac.in, Download IAF Notification

Last Date for Submission of Application – February 7, 2021 till 5 am

City – New Delhi

Organisation – Indian Air Force

Education Qualification – Secondary, Senior Secondary

EXAM DATES

According to the schedule, the online test for IAF Airmen Selection Test for both group ‘X’ Trades (except Education Instructor Trade) and Group ‘Y’ (except IAF(S) and Musician Trades) will be conducted from 18 April to 22 April 2021.

SALARY/PAY SCALE

During training, a stipend of Rs. 14,600 per will be paid. On completion of training the starting gross emoluments at the minimum of scale of pay including Military Service Pay (MSP), Group ‘X’ Pay (applicable for Group ‘X’ Trades only) and Dearness Allowance (DA) will be as follows:-

Group ‘X’ Trades (Except Education Instructor Trade) – Rs.33,100 per month plus Dearness allowance (as applicable) which, in subsequent years, may rise as per the career progression of the individual.

Group ‘Y'[Except IAF(S) and Musician Trades]- Rs. 26,900 per month plus Dearness allowance (as applicable) which, in subsequent years, may rise as per the career progression of the individual

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Educational Qualification:

Group ‘X’ (Except Education Instructor Trade) – Passed Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination with Mathematics, Physics and English from an Education Board listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed Three years Diploma Course in Engineering in any stream.

Group ‘Y’ (Except IAF(S) and Musician Trades) – Passed Intermediate / 10+2 / Equivalent Examination in any stream/subjects approved by Central / State Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English. OR Passed two years vocational course from Education Boards listed as COBSE member with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course.

Group ‘Y’ Medical Assistant Trade – 12th / Intermediate passed or Equivalent examination in any stream/subjects with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English.

Age Limit:

Candidate should be born between n 16 January 2001 and 29 December 2004 (both days inclusive). In case a candidate clears all the stages of the selection procedure, then the upper age limit as on date of enrollment is 21 years.

APPLICATION FEES

Examination fee of Rs 250 is required to be paid by the candidate while registering for the online examination. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/Internet Banking through payment gateway. The examination fee can also be paid by Challan payment at any Axis Bank Branch.