Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2021: The Indian Army has notified fresh vacancies for NCC Special Entry Scheme 49th course (April 2021) for Short Service Commission (NT).

The Indian Army published the recruitment notification for both eligible male and female candidates who are unmarried.

Candidates including wards if battle casualties of army personnel can apply online for Indian Army NCC Recruitment 2021 on the official website- joinindianarmy.nic.in. Candidates can fill their applications from January 8 to February 6, 2021.

It should be noted that candidates can appear for only one of the interviews of Services Selection BOad (SSB). They can appear for any of the following: SSC (NT)-113 Course (Apr 2021) /SSC (NT) (Women)-27 Course (Apr 2021) as CDSE candidate OR NCC (Special) Entry-49 Course (Apr 2021).

Here are all the important details you need to know about Indian Army NCC Special Entry Recruitment 2021:

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application – 08 January 2021

Last Date of Application – 06 February 2021

Vacancy Details

NCC Men – 50 Posts (45 for General Category and 05 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only).

NCC Women – 5 Posts (04 for General Category and 01 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only).

Total Posts – 55

Probation Period

An officer will be on probation for a period of 6 months from the date he/she receives his/her commission. If he/she is reported on within the probationary period as unsuitable to retain his/her commission, his/her services may be terminated any time whether before or after the expiry of the probationary period.

Salary

Lieutenant – Level 10, Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500

Captain – Level 10 B Rs. 61,300 – 1,93,900

Major – Level 11 Rs. 69,400 – 2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel – Level 12A, Rs. 1,21,200 – 2,12,400

Colonel – Level 13 Rs. 1,30,600 – 2,15,900

Brigadier – Level 13A, Rs. 1,39,600 – 2,17,600

Major General – Level 14, Rs. 1,44,200 – 2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG – Scale Level 15, Rs. 1,82,200 – 2,24,100

Lt Gen HAG+Scale – Level 16, Rs. 2,05,400 – 2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/ Lieutenant General (NFSG) – Level 17, Rs. 2,25,000/-(fixed) COAS Level 18 2,50,000/-(fixed)

Military Service Pay (MSP) – MSP to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig ? 15,500/- p.m. fixed.

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training Stipend to Gentlemen or Lady Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service academies i.e. during training period at OTA.

Educational Qualification and other Criteria

For NCC ‘C’ Certificate Holders:

Educational Qualification:

Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. Those studying in final year are also allowed to apply provided they have secured minimum 50% aggregate marks in the first two/three years of three/four years degree course respectively. Such students will need to secure overall aggregate of minimum 50% marks in degree course if selected in interview, failing

which their candidature will be CANCELLED.

Service in NCC:

Should have served for minimum three academic years (wef 22 Feb 2013 to onwards till date)/two years (23 May 2008 till 21 Feb 2013) in the senior Division/Wing of NCC.

Grading:

Should have obtained minimum of ‘B’ Grade in ‘C’

Certificate Exam of NCC. Applicants, who are not holding NCC ‘C’

Certificate on date of application, are not eligible to apply for the

course.

For Wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel:

Eligibility Criteria:

The vacancies under wards of battle casualties are available to wards (unmarried sons and unmarried daughters including legally adopted) of Battle casualties specified as:-

-Killed in action.

-Died of wound or injuries (Other than self-inflicted).

-Wounded or Injured (Other than self-inflicted).

-Missing.

-Educational Qualification. Degree of a recognized University or equivalent with aggregate of minimum 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years.

-NCC ‘C’ certificate NOT required for Wards of Battle Casualties.

Training

Duration of training is 49 weeks at OTA, Chennai. Selected candidates will be detailed for Pre-Commission training at OTA, Chennai according to their position in the final order of merit, up to the number of available vacancies, subject to meeting all eligibility criteria.

Candidates will neither be allowed to marry during the period of training nor will he/she be allowed to live with parents/Guardians. Candidates must not marry until they complete the full training at the Officers Training Academy. A candidate, who marries subsequent to the date of his/her application, though successful at the Services Selection Board interview or medical examination, will not be inducted for training.

A candidate if he/she marries, while under training, shall be discharged and will be liable to refund all expenditure incurred on him/her by the government. It is also applicable to the wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel.

All candidates who successfully complete Pre-Commission training at Officers Training Academy, Chennai will be awarded ‘Post Graduate Diploma in Defence Management and Strategic Studies’ by University of Madras.

The entire cost of training at OTA is at Government expense. In case the cadet is withdrawn from training academy due to reasons other than medical ground or the reasons not beyond his/her control, he/she will be liable to refund cost of training @ ? 11,952/- per week till Sep 2020, thereafter a yearly escalation of 8% p.a. will be calculated on the Per Capita Cost of Training for each ensuing year (or as notified from time to time) apart from allied charges as fixed by the government from time to time, for the period of his/her stay at OTA, Chennai.

The final allocation of Arms/Services will be made prior to passing out of gentleman cadets/lady cadets from OTA.