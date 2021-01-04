Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: The Indian Railways has published notifications for several job vacancies. Hundreds of new Indian railway jobs are available and applications are invited for the posts of Group C, Group D, NTPC, Junior Engineer, RPF, RPSF, Act Apprentices, Level 1 and Level 2. The required qualifications for these Indian railway jobs include 10th pass, 12th pass, ITI, Diploma, etc. Also Read - RRB NTPC Phase-2 CBT Exam 2021: Exam Dates Announced | Check Schedule & Other Details Here

Here are the all details you need to know about new posts, railway zones, vacancies and required qualification:

Supervisory and Non Supervisory Posts

No. of vacancies: 139

Railway zone: MAHA Metro Rail

Qualification: BE, BTech, Diploma, ITI

Last date to apply: 21 January, 2021

Assistant Programmers

No. of vacancies: 16

Railway zone: Railway Board

Qualification: Eligible Railway Officers

Last date: 26 January, 2021

General Manager, DGM

No. of vacancies: 2

Railway zone: Chennai Metro Rail (CMRL)

Qualification: BE / BTech (Civil)

Last date: 22 January, 2021

Appointments are also being made for the posts of apprentices in Rail Wheel Plant and candidates with Engineering Degrees or Diploma (Mechanical, Electrical, Computer Science, IT, Electronics Instrumentation) can apply for these posts.

Interested candidates can apply online through the National Apprenticeship Portal before January 14, 2021. The candidates will not have to pay any application fee.