Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: The West Central Railway (WCR) has released a notification for recruitment to fill 561 vacancies of Trade Apprentice in various departments. Eligible candidates have been invited to send their applications via online mode at wcr.indianrailways.gov.in on or before 27 February 2021.

Here are all the latest details you need to know about the eligibility, age limit, qualification and other details for WCR Apprentice 2021:

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: 27 January, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 27 February, 2021

Vacancies

1. Diesel Mechanic – 35

2. Electrician – 160

3. Welder (Gas & Electronics) – 30

4. Machinist – 5

5. Fitter – 140

6. Turner – 5

7. Wireman – 15

8. Mason – 15

9. Carpenter – 15

10. Painter – 10

11. Gardener – 2

12. Florist & Landscaping – 2

13. Pump Operator Cum Mechanic – 20

14. Horticulture Assistant – 5

15. Information Communication Technology System Maintenance – 5

16. COPA – 50

17. Stenographer (Hindi) – 7

18. Stenographer (English) – 8

19. Apprentice Food Production (General) – 2

20. Apprentice Food Production (Vegetarian) – 2

21. Apprentice Food Production (Cooking)- 5

22. Hotel Clerk/ Receptionist – 1

23. Digital Photographer – 1

24. Assistant Front Officer Manager – 1

25. Computer Networking Technician – 4

26. Creche Management Assistant – 1

27. Secretarial Assistant – 4

28. House Keeper – 7

29. Health Sanitary Inspector – 2

30. Dental Laboratory Technician – 2

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding 10th pass exam certificate along with ITI pass certificate in the relevant subject are eligible to apply.

How to apply for WCR Apprentice 2021

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website, https://wcr.indianrailways.gov.in/ latest by 27 February 2021. After submission of the application, candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future references.