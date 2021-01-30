IOCL Recruitment 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for recruitment of Junior Engineering (JE) Assistant-IV (Production).

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the IOCL JE recruitment drive 2021 by visiting the company’s official site for recruitment, iocrefrecruit.in.

Important dates

The application window opened on 28 January and the last date to apply is February 19, 2021. According to a Hindustan Times report, the company is going to conduct the recruitment exam on February 28, 2021. However, it is a tentative date and hence liable to change.

No. of vacancies

There are a total of 16 vacancies, out of which nine seats are for the unreserved (UR) category, four for OBC (NCL), two for SC, and one position is reserved for the EWS category.

Pay scale

The pay scale for this post is Rs 25,000-1,05,000.

Check Official Notification

Age limit

The minimum age for all candidates is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 26 years for General and EWS category candidates.

There is an age relaxation applicable for certain category applicants. While SC and ST candidates are applicable for a five-year relaxation, OBC (NCL) can avail a three-year relaxation in the upper age limit.

Educational qualification

IOCL has also specified the educational and work experience required for a candidate. All applicants must hold a three-year Diploma in Chemical/ Refinery and Petrochemical Engineering or BSc in Maths, Physics, Chemistry or Industrial Chemistry from any recognised institute or university.

The applicants must provide proof of having worked for a minimum period of one year in a petroleum refinery, or petrochemicals, fertiliser, heavy chemical, or the gas processing industry.

The candidates must also have some experience of working with reactor, pump house, compressor, heater, distillation column, heat exchanger, among other things.

Selection method

After the written test, IOCL will shortlist the candidates and conduct a Skill Proficiency Physical Test (SPPT). Thereafter, the final merit list will be published.