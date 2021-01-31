IOCL Recruitment Drive 2021: The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has issued a notification for recruitment of Technical Apprentice and Non-Technical Trade Apprentice in Eastern Indian. Eligible candidates can apply online for IOCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on the company’s official website iocl.com. Also Read - IOCL Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For Junior Engineer Posts, Pay Scale Up to Rs 1.05 Lakh

The last date for IOCL Registration is on or before 26 February 2021. Shortlisted candidates will be called for a written test, which is scheduled on 14 March, 2021.

A total of 505 posts are available in IOCL's West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam locations. Selected apprentices will be engaged for a temporary period, and will get a monthly stipend prescribed under the Apprentices Act, 1961, 1973 or Apprentices Rules 1992 and Corporation's guidelines.

Eligibility

Trade Apprentice: Candidates who are Matric pass along with regular full-time ITI course in Fitter, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic, Instrument Mechanic, and Machinist trades recognized by NCVT or SCVT can apply.

Technician Apprentice: Candidates with a three years diploma in mechanical, electrical, instrumentation, civil, electrical and electronics, or electronics engineering from a recognised institute or university with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC or ST candidates against reserved positions can apply.

Trade Apprentice Accountant: Regular full-time graduate in any discipline with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate for General, EWS and OBC candidates and 45% in case of SC, ST or PwBD candidates for reserved positions from a recognized institute or university can apply.

Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Fresher Apprentices): Non-graduate with 12th pass qualification can apply.

Trade Apprentice Data Entry Operator (Skilled Certificate Holders): Candidates who have passed Class XII or its equivalent with skill certificate holder in ‘Domestic Data Entry Operator are eligible.

Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Fresher): Non-graduate with 12th pass qualification can apply.

Trade Apprentice-Retail Sales Associate (Skilled Certificate Holders): Applicants have to be minimum 12th pass. Additionally, candidates should possess a Skill Certificate of ‘Retail Trainee Associate’ for training of less than one year issued by an awarding body recognized under the National Skill Qualifications Framework or any other authority recognized by the Central Government, says the notification.

Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates for the posts will be based on their educational qualification and their performance in the written test of 90 minutes duration to be conducted by IOCL. The written test, which will be conducted in Hindi and English, will comprise of 100 questions with objective type multiple-choice questions (MCQs) consisting of four options with one correct option.

How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates need to apply on the official IOCL website before 26 February 2021 under the Careers, Apprenticeships, and Engagement of Technical and Non-Technical Apprentices in Eastern Region (Marketing Division) section.

Furthermore, applicants must also be registered as a Trade Apprentice online in the Regional Directorate of Apprenticeship Training (RDAT) portal at apprenticeshipindia.org and as a Technician Apprentice online with the Board of Apprenticeship Training (BOPT) portal at MHRDNATS portal.

Those who wish to apply for the vacancies are advised to go through the official notification in detail for more information.

Here’s The Direct Link to Apply Online