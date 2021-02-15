KV Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) has announced many vacancies and has already started the interview process to fill vacancies for the posts of PRT, TGT, PGT and various other teaching and non-teaching jobs on part time/contract basis for the session 2021-22 at various KV branches across India. Eligible and interested candidates who want to apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Recruitment 2021 can appear for the walk-in interview as per the schedule date and time given in the notification. Also Read - CBSE, ICSE Board Exams Latest: 5 Things Teachers Should do For Students

Candidates can check interview dates, educational qualification, age limit, vacancy details, selection process through the notification links given below. Also Read - KVS Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya Vacancies For Primary, Trained Graduate & Post Graduate Teachers | Check Details

Here are all the vacancy updates for Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Teacher Recruitment 2021 across India: Also Read - UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply For 1894 Vacancies at uphed.gov.in Before THIS Date | Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process And Other Details Here

1. KV Fort William, Kolkata

Last Date of Application/Interview Date: 20 February, 2021

Download KV FM Kolkata Notification

2. KV NOIDA

Last Date of Application/Interview Date: 19 and 20 February, 2021

Download KV NOIDA Notification

3. KV CRPF

Last Date of Application/Interview Date: 4 February, 2021

Download KV CRPF Notification

4. KV Tamulpur

Last Date of Application/Interview Date: 7 February, 2021

Download KV Tamulpur Notification

5. KV Golaghat

Last Date of Application/Interview Date: 8 February, 2021

Download KV Golaghat Notification

6. KV Gerukamukh

Last Date of Application/Interview Date: 8 February, 2021

Download KV Gerukamukh Notification

7. KV Doom Doom

Last Date of Application/Interview Date: 9 February, 2021

Download KV Doom Doom Notification

Educational Qualification:

PGTs All Subjects – Post Graduation Degree in respective subject with 50% marks overall and in concerned subject with B.Ed.

TGTs All Subjects – Graduation in concerned subjects with overall 50% marks and in concerned subject with B. Ed.

PRTs – 12th or equivalent with 50% marks and JBT of a duration of not less than 2 years/ B.EI.Ed/ B. Ed.

It is to be noted that CTET would be required as per school norms.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Contractual Recruitment 2021 is underway to fill vacancies for the post of Post Graduate Teacher, Trained Graduate Teacher, Post Graduate Teacher, Counsellor, Coaches, Nurse, Computer Instructor and Other Posts. Online/Offline application shall be invited as per school rules.