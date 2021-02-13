KVS Recruitment 2021: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sector 24, Noida (Uttar Pradesh) has announced vacancies for various posts of teaching and non-teaching jobs. Eligible and interested candidates are invited for a walk in interview for preparing a panel for Part Time Contractual Teachers for the Academic Session 2021-2222 for the posts of primary teacher (PRT), trained graduate teacher (TGT), post-graduate teacher (PGT) and many others which have been mentioned below. Also Read - TN TRB Recruitment 2021: Vacancies For 2,098 Post Graduate Assistants Notified, Salary Up to Rs 1,16,600

Walk in interview:

Eligible candidates may walk in for interview on February 19 and 20.

Reporting time for candidates is 8 am for document verification and followed by interview.

February 19, 2021 interviews:

PGT posts – English, Hindi, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Maths, Computer Science

TGT posts – English, Hindi, Science, Maths, Sanskrit

Other posts – Computer Instructor, Staff Nurse & Counsellor

February 20, 2021 interviews:

PGT posts – Commerce, Economics, History, Geography, Political Science

TGT posts – Social Science

PRT posts – Primary Teacher

Other posts – Dance & Music Teacher, Special Educator, Games Sports Coach, Yoga Teacher, Art Education Teacher

Salary:

Payment is aggregated monthly on daily basis and will be deducted for every leave. NO TA/DA will be paid.

Here’s the monthly consolidated pay for the posts at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Sector 24, Noida:

1. PRT – Rs. 21,250

2. TGT (Science Bio Group, Social Science, English, Hindi & Maths) – Rs. 26,250

3. PGT (Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, English, Hindi, Economics, Commerce & Political Science) – Rs. 27,500

4. PGT (Computer Science) – Rs. 27,500

5. Computer Instructor – Rs. 26,250 for secondary classes and Rs. 21,250 for primary classes.

6. Games Coaches, Instructor for Classical/Folk/ any other dance – Rs. 21,250

7. Yoga Teacher – Rs. 21,250

8. Counsellor – Rs. 26,250

9. Art Education Teacher – Rs. 26,250

10. Nurse – Rs 750 Per Day

11. Special Educator – Rs 21,250

Things to know before interview:

Preference will be given to trained and experienced candidates having proficiency of teaching in English and Hindi both.

Candidates should bring their original documents/certificates along with attested photocopies and 2 passport size photographs.

Computer Knowledge is desirable.

Appointment will be purely on contract basis and can be terminated any time.

Kindly ensure your qualifications before attending the interview.

Candidates may download the registration form from vidyalaya website and may bring its filled copy along with self-attested documents.

For downloading the bio data and qualification for the posts please visit the school website https://noida.kvs.ac.in. Bring all original testimonials for verification.

Qualification required:

PRT (Primary Teacher)

a) Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or Intermediate with 50% marks or its equivalent & certificate in basic teachers’ training of duration of not less than two years.

b) For the post of PRT the candidate should posses two years diploma in Education (D.Ed.) or Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

c) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test-I-V(CTET) conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

d) Competence to teach through Hindi & English media.

Desirable:

Knowledge of Computer Applications.

Note: In the absence of CTET qualified candidates, candidates without CTET qualification may be considered if otherwise eligible as per KVS Recruitment rules.

TGT (Trained Graduate Teacher for subjects of ScienceBio Group, Social Science, English, Hindi & Maths):

1) Four years’ Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate; OR Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/Combination of subjects and in aggregate. The electives subjects and

Languages in the combination of subjects are as under:

a) For TGT (‘Sanskrit): Sanskrit as a subject in all the three years.

b) For TGT (Hindi): Hindi as a subject in all the three years.

c) For TGT (English): English as a subject in all the three years.

d)For TGT (S.St) Any two of the following: History, Geography, Economics and Pol. Science of which one must be either History or Geography.

e) For TGT (Maths) – Bachelor Degree in Maths with any two of the following subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Electronics, Computer Science, Statistics.

f) For TGT (Science)- Botany, Zoology and Chemistry.

2) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test-VI-VIII (CTET) conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium

Desirable: Knowledge of Computer Applications

Note: In the absence of CTET qualified candidates, candidates without CTET qualification may be considered if otherwise eligible as per KVS recruitment rules.

PGT (Post Graduate Teacher for subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, English, Hindi, Economics):

1. Two years’ Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject; OR Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the following subjects:

a) PGT (English)- English

b) PGT (Hindi) – Hindi or Sanskrit with Hindi as one of the subjects at Graduate level.

c) PGT (Maths) Mathematics/ Applied Mathematics

d) PGT (Physics)-Physics / Electronics/Applied Physics/ Nuclear Physics.

e) PGT (Chemistry) Chemistry/ Bio. Chem.

f) PGT (Biology) – Botany/ Zoology/ Life Sciences/Bio Sciences/Genetics/Micro Biology/Bio Technology/ Molecular Bio/Plant Physiology provided they have studied Botany and Zoology at Graduation level.

g) PGT (History) – History

h) PGT Geography-Geography

i) PGT (Political Science) Political Science

j) PGT (Commerce) – Master’s Degree in Commerce. However, holder of Degrees of M.Com in Applied/Business Economics shall not be eligible.

k) PGT (Economics) – Economics/ Applied Economics/ Business Economics.

2. B.Ed. or equivalent degree from recognized university

3. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media.

Desirable: Knowledge of computer applications

To check the essential minimum qualification of other posts check the official recruitment notification by click this link: https://noida.kvs.ac.in/sites/default/files/contractual-interview-adv-2021.pdf