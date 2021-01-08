MP Police Constable Recruitment 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Police has published a notification to fill up 4,000 vacancies for constable posts. Interested candidates can apply online through MP PEB’s official website. The online registration starts from today, i.e. January 8, 2021. The last date for registration of online applications is 22 January, 2021. Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Application Process For SSC 49th Course Begins Today | Direct Link Here

Constable (GD): 3862

Constable (Radio): 138

Total: 4000

How to apply

Eligible candidates can apply online through MP PEB’s official website www.mppolice.gov.in or peb.mp.gov.in. For any queries contact phone number 8002337899 or email to complain.peb@mp.gov.in.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 800, Rs 600, Rs 400, Rs 300 for General/ OBC/ SC/ ST/ PWD categories respectively. The fee must be paid through online mode using debit/credit card.

Pay Scale

Expected salary for the notified MP Constable posts is: Rs 19500 – 62000 for all above posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit : 18 to 33 years as on 1st January 2020. Maximum Age 38 years for reserved category candidates.

: 18 to 33 years as on 1st January 2020. Maximum Age 38 years for reserved category candidates. Educational Qualification Constable (GD): Matriculation (10th Class) with 12th class Pass from a recognized board. Constable (Radio): 10+2 Pass / 12th Pass with ITI (NCVT / SCVT) in relevant trades:- Electronic Mechanic / Mechanic Radio & Television / Instrument Mechanic / Mechanic Computer Hardware / Information Communication Technology / Information Technology / Technician Power Electronic.

Selection Process

Written Examination

Physical Measurement Test

Physical Efficiency Test

Important Dates