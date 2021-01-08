MP Police Constable Recruitment 2021: The Madhya Pradesh Police has published a notification to fill up 4,000 vacancies for constable posts. Interested candidates can apply online through MP PEB’s official website. The online registration starts from today, i.e. January 8, 2021. The last date for registration of online applications is 22 January, 2021. Also Read - Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Application Process For SSC 49th Course Begins Today | Direct Link Here
Constable (GD): 3862
Constable (Radio): 138
Total: 4000
How to apply
Eligible candidates can apply online through MP PEB’s official website www.mppolice.gov.in or peb.mp.gov.in. For any queries contact phone number 8002337899 or email to complain.peb@mp.gov.in.
Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay Rs 800, Rs 600, Rs 400, Rs 300 for General/ OBC/ SC/ ST/ PWD categories respectively. The fee must be paid through online mode using debit/credit card.
Pay Scale
Expected salary for the notified MP Constable posts is: Rs 19500 – 62000 for all above posts.
Eligibility Criteria
- Age Limit: 18 to 33 years as on 1st January 2020. Maximum Age 38 years for reserved category candidates.
- Educational Qualification
Constable (GD): Matriculation (10th Class) with 12th class Pass from a recognized board.
Constable (Radio): 10+2 Pass / 12th Pass with ITI (NCVT / SCVT) in relevant trades:- Electronic Mechanic / Mechanic Radio & Television / Instrument Mechanic / Mechanic Computer Hardware / Information Communication Technology / Information Technology / Technician Power Electronic.
Selection Process
- Written Examination
- Physical Measurement Test
- Physical Efficiency Test
Important Dates
- Opening date for MP Police Online Registration: 8th January 2021
- Last date for submission of Online Registration: 22nd January 2021
- Last date for editing Application: 27th January 2021
- Tentative date for MP Police Constable Exam Date: 06 March 2021
- Tentative date for MP Police Constable Admit Card Date: February 2021