East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: The East Central Railway has published a notification for recruitment to fill the posts of CA, General Assistant, Signal and Telecommunication Instructor in Central Railway, Hajipur, Bihar. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the below mentioned vacancies on or before the last date. The details of the recruitment are given below.

Here are all the details you need to know about East Central Railway Recruitment 2021:

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application for CA and General Assistant: 28 February, 2021

Last date for submission of application for Signal & Telecommunication Instructor: 10 March, 2021

Vacancy Details

Total vacant posts: 9

Signal and Telecommunication Instructor – 1 post

CA – 2 posts

General Assistant – 6 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Signal and Telecommunication Instructor – Signal and DoT employees (except clerical cadre) below the same grade pay or one grade pay who have completed at least two years of regular service period notification date (Financial Upgradation will not be counted under MACP ).

Age Limit:

CA, General Assistant – 65 years or younger

Signal and Telecommunication Instructor – Less than 52 years

Salary/Expected Monthly Pay:

CA – Rs 35,400-1,12,400

General Assistant (Peon) – Rs 18,000-56,900

Signal and Telecommunication Instructor – Level

Selection Criteria:

The selection will be on the basis of interview.

How to Apply

Candidates interested in applying for East Central Railway Recruitment 2021 can send their applications along with the documents to the East Central Railway, Hajipur on or before the last date. For more details check the notification on the official website – ecr.indianrailways.gov.in