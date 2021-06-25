Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Recruitment 2021: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed officials to complete the recruitment of Junior Clerk-2013 in the Panchayati Raj department in a phased manner. Also Read - Karnataka KSP Recruitment 2021: 4000 Vacancies Announced For Civil Police Constable Post, 12th Passed Candidates Can Apply by July 12 | Check Salary, Eligibility Criteria

In the first phase, recruitment should be completed on 4,000 posts and the remaining should be taken up in the next leg, he said.

The directions were issued at a review meeting of the Panchayati Raj department.

Gehlot asked the officials to speed up the process of recruitment on various vacant posts in the department, according to an official statement.

He said his government was continuously empowering the panchayati raj institutions in the state.

Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

(With PTI inputs)