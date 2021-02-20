Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has released a notification for the recruitment of Tradesmen Mates via INCET-TMM 2021, i.e., Indian Navy Civilian Entrance Test for Tradesmen Mates under the advertisement number 01/2021 on its official website. The online application process will begin on February 22 at 10 AM. After the registration process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the positions online at joinindiannavy.gov.in on or before March 7 until 5 PM. Also Read - TNUSRB PC Exam 2021 Result Declared; Check Direct Link, Cut-off Marks For CV, PMT, ET & PET Here

Vacancies

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,159 vacancies, out of which, 710 vacancies are for Eastern Naval Command, 324 for Western Naval Command, and 125 for Southern Naval Command.

Educational qualification

Candidates should have passed the class 10th examination from a recognized board. They must also possess a certificate of ITI Trade from a recognized Industrial Training Institute.

Age limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years. The age relaxation for the eligible categories will be as per the Government of India rules and regulations.

Examination fee

“Candidates (except SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen and Women candidates, who are exempted from payment of fee) are required to pay a fee of Rs 205/- (Rupees Two hundred and five only) excluding applicable taxes and charges through online mode by using net banking or by using Visa/ Master/ RuPay Credit/ Debit Card/ UPI,” reads the official notice.

Selection Procedure

Indian Navy will shortlist the applications received online before the deadline. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for an online computer-based test. The exam will comprise of objective-type questions carrying a total of 100 marks. The paper will have four sections- General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude, and Quantitative Ability, General English and Comprehension, and General Awareness. Each section will carry 25 marks.