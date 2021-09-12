Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021: The Punjab police department has released a recruitment notification inviting applicants for constable posts – Technical and Support Services (TSS) Cadre. As many as 2,340 vacancies have been notified out of which 3 per cent posts have been reserved for sportspersons. The Punjab Police recruitment 2021 will be conducted for the following domains: Information Technology Services (IT), Community & Victim Support and Counselling Services, Forensic Sciences (FS), Human Resource Management, Legal Services and Road Safety and Regulation. Interested candidates can apply for the jobs on iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021.Also Read - South East Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply For 432 Posts on apprenticeshipindia.org

Start date of online application – September 9, 2021 (9 am)

Last date to apply – September 29 (23:59 pm)

Pay Scale: 19900/- Level-2

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational qualification: Candidate must have a Bachelor’s/Master’s degree in the fields of Computer Science, or Electronics, or Instrumentation, or Communications, or Information Technology, or Mechatronics, or Computer Applications, or Data Sciences, or Computer Sciences and allied fields OR Bachelor’s/ Master’s Degree in Psychology/ Sociology/ Social work/Forensic Science/Management/ Commerce/Law/Civil Engineering.

Minimum height required for male candidates is 5′ 4″ (5 feet 4 inches)/ 162.56 cm and for female candidates is 5′ (5 feet)/ 152.4 cm Age Limit: The minimum and the maximum age of recruitment for Constables will be 18 years and 28 years respectively as on January 1, 2021.

Selection Process:

The selection process will be conducted in 2 phases – Phase-I (Test 1 and Test 2) and Phase-II (Physical Measurement Test, the Physical Screening Test and Document Scrutiny).

The final merit list shall be released on the recruitment portal iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2021 and the official website of Punjab Police punjabpolice.gov.in.

Application Fee: Pay Examination Fee Online.

For General: 1500/-

For Ex-Servicemen (ESM): 700/-

For EWS/SC/ST and Backward Classes of Punjab State only: 800/-

Interested candidates can apply online through punjabpolice.gov.in

Punjab Police Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification: cdn.digialm.com/