Indian Army Recruitment 2021: The Indian Army has notified as many as 90 vacancies for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 for the July session.

Online applications are now open for 12th pass candidates, who have cleared their 10+2 exams with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) subjects and fulfil the eligibility criteria. Apply before the last date, the online application process for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 will end on March 2, 2021.

Selected candidates will join as permanent commission in the army after four years of basic military training and technical training thereafter.

Here are all the details you need to know about Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 including eligibility criteria, selection criteria and exam pattern:

Important Dates

Commencement of submission of online application: February 1, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: March 2, 2021

Vacancy Details

Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 – Total 90 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates who have passed 12th/10+2 or equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) are eligible to apply for the post.

Age Limit: Candidates must not be below the age of 16.5 years and above of 19.5 years.

Selection Criteria

The selection of candidates for Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 will be based on shortlisting of application, SSB interview and medical exam.

How to apply

Candidates who are interested in applying for these posts announced in Indian Army 10+2 TES 45 Recruitment 2021 can apply online through the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in. After the submission of the online application, the candidates will be able to take a printout of the application for future reference.