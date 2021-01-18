Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: The Indian Navy has invited applicants for recruitment into a four a year course 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme (Permanent Commission). The course will commence in July 2021 for Education Branch and Executive & Technical Branch at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kerala. Also Read - Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021: Golden Opportunity to Work as Airmen, 12th Pass Candidates Can Also Apply

The Indian Navy published the recruitment notification of Indian Navy 10+2 B.Tech Cadet Entry Scheme for unmarried male candidates. Selected candidates will be inducted as Cadets for the four-year B.Tech course in Applied Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering or Electronics & Communication Engineering as per Naval requirements. B.Tech Degree will be awarded by the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) upon completion of the course. Also Read - Air India Recruitment 2021: Get Air India Jobs Without Exam, Few Days Left For Hiring, Apply Now!

Here are all the details you need to know for Indian Navy Recruitment 2021: Also Read - Indian Navy Recruitment 2020: Over 200 Vacancies Notified For SSC Officer Post, Here's How to Apply Online

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application: 29 January, 2021

Last Date of Online Application: 9 February, 2021

Vacancies

10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme: 26 Posts

Education Branch – 05

Executive & Technical Branch – 21

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can apply on official website of the Indian Navy – joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Passed Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 Pattern) or its equivalent examinations from any Board with at least 70% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and at least 50% marks in English (either in Class X or Class XII)

Candidates who have appeared for JEE (Main) -2020 (for B.E./ B.Tech) exam. Call up for Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued on the basis of JEE (Main) – 2020.

Age Limit

Candidates must be born between January 2, 2002 and July 1, 2004 (both dates inclusive)

Selection Process

Shortlisting of Candidates: IHQ of MoD (Navy) will shortlisted the candidates for SSB Interview on JEE (Main) All India Rank- 2021.

SSB Interview: SSB interviews for short listed candidates will be scheduled at Bangalore / Bhopal / Kolkata / Visakhapatnam from Mar – Jun 2021.SSB interview will be conducted in two stages:

Stage I test consists of intelligence test, picture perception and group discussion.

Stage II test comprises psychological testing, group testing and interview which will last for four days.

Medical Exam: Candidates who clear the SSB interview will undergo medical examination (approx. duration of 3-5 working days)