UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a recruitment notification to fill vacancies for the posts of Assistant Director and Deputy Assistant Director. Interested candidates can apply online for UPSC Recruitment Notification 2021 before the last date of application. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2021: Applications Invited For 249 Posts, Check Vacancies, How to Apply, Other Details

Here's all you need to know about UPSC Recruitment 2021 including important dates, vacancy details, eligibility criteria and how to apply:

Important Dates:

Closing Date for submission of online recruitment application: 4 March, 2021

Last Date for printing of complete submitted online application: 5 March, 2021

Vacancies:

Assistant Director (Forensic Audit): 3 posts

Deputy Assistant Director (Police Science): 1 post

How to Apply:

Candidates eligible according to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Recruitment Notification 2021 must apply online through UPSC official website @upsconline.nic.in. Candidates must upload the documents/certificates in support of all the claims made by them in the application like date of birth, experience (preferably in prescribed format) and desirable qualification(s) etc.

ELIGIBILTY CRITERIA:

Assistant Director (Forensic Audit): (1) Chartered Accountant or Cost and Management Accountant or Company Secretary or Chartered Financial Analyst or Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Finance) or Master’s in Business Administration (Finance) or Master’s of Business Economics or Master’s in Commerce or Bachelor’s in Law.

(2) One year experience in audit or forensic audit from any government or listed private organization. Age Limit: 30 years.

Deputy Assistant Director (Police Science): (1) Bachelor Degree in Law from a recognized university or institute.

(2) Two year experience of practicing in a court of law. Age Limit: 30 years.