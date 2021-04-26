New Delhi: SBI is hiring! State Bank of India is recruiting for multiple roles. In a job notification tweeted on Monday, the SBI has stated “Here’s an opportunity to join the SBI Family. We are hiring for multiple roles.” The SBI has vacancies for the eight positions ranging from managerial posts to executive roles. Also Read - Rafael Nadal Continues His Domination on Clay, Wins 12th Barcelona Open Title

State Bank of India (SBI) Vacancies

1. Manager (Risk Management)

2. Manager (Credit Analyst)

3. Senior Special Executive (Compliance)

4. Senior Special Executive (Strategy-TMG)

5. Senior Special Executive (Global Trade)

6. Senior Executive (Retail and Subsidaries)

7. Senior Executive (Finance)

8. Senior Executive (Marketing)

SBI Jobs 2021 – State Bank of India Notification

The online registration of application form will be done on May 3, 2021. For eligibility criteria and other details, check SBI advertisement number – CRPD/SCO/2021-22/1.

SBI Jobs 2021 – How To Apply

Applicants need to visit SBI careers web page.

On the homepage, they need to go the “Latest Announcements”

On the “Latest Announcements” section, you need to click on “Apply Online”.

Once you click on “Latest Announcements”, a separate page will open.

You will be provided with two options – 1. Login If Already Registered, 2. Click on New Registration.

SBI Recruitment 2021: Key Points

Closure of registration of application is 03.05.2021. The closure of editing application details is 03.05.2021. Last date for printing your application is 15.05.2021.

SBI has categorically mentioned that application is subject to subsequent scrutiny and can be rejected if found to be inteligible at any point of time.

“Be a part of the legend called SBI. A career with endless opportunities for personal and professional growth. Experience banking with a purpose, a career with a challenge, a team like family, pay which is the best in the industry, and growth opportunities with no limits,” SBI tweeted.