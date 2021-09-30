New Delhi: From October 1, senior citizens seeking work opportunities will be able to register themselves on a first-of-its-kind dedicated employment exchange portal for the elderly. The platform will be called ‘Rozgar Exchange’ and would be under the policy called Senior Able Citizens for Re-employment in Dignity (SACRED). It will be officially launched by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment on October 1.Also Read - THIS Bank is Shutting Down Its ATM Services From Tomorrow | Details Inside

The portal will enable "virtual matching" of employable elderly of 60 years and above with employers who come forward and register on the platform. The interactive platform will help the stakeholders meet each other virtually and discuss employment opportunities. The government has also started a helpline number for senior citizens.

The government has also started a nationwide toll-free helpline 'Elder Line' 14567 for senior citizens so that they get assistance for pension, legal issues, emotional support, help against harassment, and help in homelessness etc.

Those above 60 years will be able to register with their credentials such as education, experience, skills, and areas of interest.

Social Justice and empowerment secretary R Subrahmanyam in a statement said the platform will bring together various stakeholders for giving work opportunities to the elderly.

To facilitate the process, the ministry has written to various industry associations such as the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII), Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Association of Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (Assocham) to increase employment opportunities for elders.

Recruiters will post jobs or projects along with specifications and criteria for those applying. The ministry, however, clarified that the portal does not guarantee 100% jobs but will act as an enabler for those seeking employment.

Earlier an inter-ministerial committee formed to set up the exchange had approved Rs 10 crore for the project along with Rs 60 crore for the creation, maintenance and marketing of the SACRED portal.