UP Police Recruitment 2021: The Uttar Pradesh government is set announce vacancies for UP Police Recruitment 2021 soon. As per reports, a notification for 9,400 posts of sub-inspector (SI) in the Uttar Pradesh Police department will likely be published this month, and the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath government will soon begin the process for Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment 2021. Also Read - MPPEB Police Recruitment 2021: Last Date To Register Extended Till February 6 at peb.mponline.gov.in

The Police Recruitment and Promotion Board of the state has already started preparations for the same. The Yogi Adityanath government will make a formal announcement of the same in a few days, a report said. Also Read - WB Police Recruitment 2021: Application Process Starts For 9720 Vacancies | Details Here

As per the report, the tender for the recruitment process of 9400 sub-inspectors in UP Police was floated in November last year. Recruitment board chairman Raj Kumar Vishwakarma had said the tender process was completed. The board also sent a letter to the government in the matter. Also Read - Delhi Police Recruitment 2020: Applications For 5,846 Constable Posts Invited, Apply on ssc.nic.in

Exam Date:

Earlier, it was expected that the exams for UP Police Recruitment 2021 would be conducted in January, however, they were delayed. The exams are now expected to be held in February.

UP Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2021 exam date will be released soon.

The UP Police Recruitment 2021 is likely to be completed by March.

How to Apply:

After the official release of the online application for UP Police SI recruitment, interested candidates will be able to apply online directly. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website of the recruitment board @uppbpb.gov.in for latest updates.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in written test, physical test, document verification, and medical test.

The UP Police Recruitment 2021 will be carried in four phases-written examination (Computer Based), document verification and physical standards examination, physical ability test, final merit list.

The criteria of selection will be relaxed this time as the candidates will be required to get 35 marks in each of the four sections of the written examination, instead of 50 marks.