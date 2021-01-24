UPSC Recruitment 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment of Junior Technical Officer, Assistant Director, Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine), Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Public Health) and other posts. The recruitment notification was released to fill 249 vacancies on the official website upsc.gov.in. Also Read - UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2021: Registrations to Begin on THIS DATE | Check Steps to Apply & Other Details Here

Interested candidates can apply online for the vacancies on or before 11 February 2021.

Here are all the details you need to know about UPSC Recruitment 2021:

Vacancies

Junior Technical Officer – 6 Posts

Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour) – 1 Post

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine) – 6 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Public Health) – 5 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Surgical Oncology) – 2 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Social and Preventive Medicine or Community Medicine) – 12 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor(Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation) – 7 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Radio Therapy) – 7 Posts

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Urology) – 6 Posts

Lecturer (Medical Social Work) – 1 Post

Assistant Public Prosecutor – 80 Posts

Data Processing Assistant – 116 Posts

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 11 February 2021

Last date for printing of completely submitted online application: 12 February 2021

Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Public Prosecutor, Data Processing Assistant and Other Posts

How to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2021:

Interested candidates can apply to the notified posts online at upsconline.nic.in latest by 11 February 2021. The candidates can get a printout of the completely submitted online application latest by 12 February 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Junior Technical Officer – Bachelor of Technology(Oil Technology) or Bachelor of Engineering (Oil Technology) from a recognized University or Institute or Bachelor’s degree in Science with Post-Graduate Diploma in Sugar Technology from a recognized University or Institute.

Assistant Director (Fishing Harbour) – Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University or Institute.

Specialist Grade III Assistant Professor (Forensic Medicine/Public Health/Surgical Oncology/Social and Preventive Medicine or Community Medicine/Radio Therapy/Urology) – MBBS degree qualification included in the First Schedule or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956). Holders of Educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third Schedule should also fulfil the conditions specified in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956); Post-Graduate degree in the concerned speciality or super speciality mentioned in Section A of Schedule VI from recognized Teaching Institute

Lecturer (Medical Social Work) – Masters’ Degree in Social Work from a recognized University with specialization in Medical and Psychiatric Social Work or Family and Child Welfare or Generic.

Assistant Public Prosecutor – Degree in Law of a recognized University or equivalent.

Data Processing Assistant – Master’s Degree in Computer Applications/Information Technology/Computer Science of a recognized University/Institute OR B.E//B.Tech.in Computer Engineering/Computer Science/Computer Technology/Computer Science and Engineering/Information Technology from a recognized University/Institute.

Age Limit