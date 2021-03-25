Bengaluru: In a very shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy from Karnataka’s Haveri district has succumbed to his injuries seven days after he was beaten mercilessly for allegedly stealing snacks from a grocery store. According to a report, the police has said that the boy was allegedly held captive on March 16 for several hours, beaten up by the shop owners and several others and was later released only after the boy’s mother pleaded with them. Also Read - Assam Lynching: Mob Continued Assault Even After Not Finding Any 'Abducted' Kid Inside Victims' SUV

The police further said that the boy's condition worsened later that night and he was rushed to a hospital, from where the doctors referred him to Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi, and after fighting for his life for a week, the boy died earlier this Tuesday.

As per a Hindustan Times report, an official at the hospital said that the boy developed a fever while undergoing treatment, and died due to brain hemorrhage. "What led to this will only be found in the post-mortem report," he added.

Police said, a case of murder, wrongful restraint, and assault, has been registered against four people — shopkeeper Pavan Karishettar, his mother Basavannevva Karishettar, his uncle Kumar Haveri, and his maternal grandfather Shivarudrappa Haveri. The accused are are all absconding and a team is currently looking for them.