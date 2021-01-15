Dharwad: In a major road accident, 11 people, including nine women, were killed near Karnataka’s Dharwad city on Friday when a tempo traveller in which they were travelling, collided head on with a truck. Also Read - Car Hits Parked Truck in Yamuna Expressway Killing Two

The accident occurred at 7 AM near Itigatti cross on Pune-Bengaluru national highway bypass, some 430 km north-west of its capital Bengaluru, off Dharwad.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka's Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured: PM Narendra Modi https://t.co/2Axd1INpzI pic.twitter.com/MwK0TuiyTm
— ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2021

Seven persons were critically injured and have been hospitalised. The passengers were on their way to Goa from Davanagere.

The injured have been shifted to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment and the condition of five of them is said to be critical, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic incident.

“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Karnataka’s Dharwad district. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray for a quick recovery of those injured,” PM Modi said.

