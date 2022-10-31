Bengaluru: Sanjay Gowda, a 12-year-old boy from Chitradurga died while he was trying to enact the scenes from Bhagat Singh’s hanging for a school event on Saturday evening. According to the police, Sanjay was alone when this incident happened. He was rehearsing for a school play in which he was supposed to essay the character of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The school, however, denied this claim saying that it had not asked any boy to enact Bhagat Singh’s role.Also Read - Bhagat Singh Wanted to ‘Grow Guns in Fields’ And Ten Other Interesting Facts About The Revolutionary

KR Geetamma, sub-inspector from Badavane police station, told TOI that the tragedy involving the Class VII student came to light when his mother returned from the hotel around 9 pm. As she found the house locked from the inside, she and her neighbours kept knocking on the main door. With no response, neighbours saw through the window and found the boy hanging from a ceiling fan.

In a complaint, Sanjay's father Nagaraj said the boy was to essay the main character of Bhagat Singh in a play for the school cultural programme to mark Rajyotsava celebrations on Tuesday. He called the death "accidental" and held no one responsible for the incident.

The boy was a student of SLV High School. The headmaster of the school clarified that none of the students was asked to enact Bhagat Singh’s role. However, on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava interested students who were taking part in a fancy-dress competition were asked to don the role of famous personalities who have contributed to the development of Kannada, its rich culture and heritage.

“We are deeply pained by the sad demise of the boy. We do not know why he was rehearsing a Bhagat Singh role,” the headmaster added.