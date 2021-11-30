Bengaluru: At least 13 students of a government-run residential school in Karnataka’s Hassan district were found Covid-19 positive, triggering panic among the parents and teachers. According to reports, the cases were reported from Morarji Desai Residential School in Channarayapattana town of the district. Following the detection of positive cases the school has been sealed off by the authorities. All infected students of the hostel have been shifted to a Covid Care Centre. All are asymptomatic and recovering well according to the health department. It has been decided to conduct tests on primary contacts of the infected students.Also Read - IPL 2022 Retention LIVE Updates: Rahul to Lead Lucknow; Set to Become Most Expensive Player

The infections were found in the routine RT-PCR tests conducted by the health department for every 15 days. The students affected with Covid-19 are studying in Class 6 to 10. All of them have been isolated and are being treated.

The district administration has initiated strict monitoring of the situation and is trying to contain the infection within the clusters.

Last week, four clusters were identified in the state — two in Bengaluru, and one each in Dharwad and Mysuru — as the active caseload rose from 6,707 on November 23 to 6,878 on November 29, even as 1,664 others recovered during the same period.

Recently, More than 280 persons were tested positive for Covid in Dharwad’s SDM Medical College. The infections were also reported from Bengaluru International Boarding school. However, the authorities have successfully handled the situation and the infection has not spread so far.

Meanwhile, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has dismissed fears in some quarters over any possible lockdown. Allaying the apprehensions, he made it clear that there was no proposal to impose lockdown in the state.

“We have instructed adherence to strict precautions at schools and colleges, but not to close them. There is no proposal to impose the lockdown,” he said. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the CM urged the people not to panic about Omicron, and asked them to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines.

He said those arriving from the countries where Omicron variant was found are being screened at the airports and that they would be allowed into the cities only if they test negative. Bommai said a negative report has been made mandatory for students from Kerala who are studying in Karnataka and a second test is being done on them on the seventh day of the first negative report.

(With inputs from agencies)